NFL Insider Albert Breer Shares Latest on Bengals Star Joe Burrow: 'I Think He's Really, Really Frustrated'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is clearly frustrated with this season and rightfully so.
The team is 6-8 and has a small chance at making the playoffs. Burrow was frustrated after Cincinnati's Week 15 win over Tennessee.
Couple that with the poor record and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says that Burrow's frustrations are real.
"I think he's really, really frustrated," Breer said on The Afternoon Drive Show on 92.3 The Fan. "This is a guy who I think is as close to a guy to Brady as you're gonna get in the league. Like just as far as his competitiveness and stylistically the type of player he is and I think it's frustrating for him because I think he's done a lot to kinda change the face of the Bengals the last few years. I think he's been at the forefront of that and kind of helping to flip the identitiy of the team."
Related: Joe Burrow is Evolving as a Quarterback—and Sideline Outburst is Proof
There's no doubt that Burrow has helped change how people view the Bengals—both on and off the field. He led them to Super Bowl LVI and back-to-back AFC Championship Games.
Breer thinks Burrow's frustrations step from their struggles this season and miscues in both the draft and free agency.
"It feels like there's some same old Bengals things happening where spending cost them in some areas and they haven't developed players in other areas," Breer said. "I think there's some frustration with that for sure. I think if you're the Bengals you have to be really careful now. Not to piss this guy off to the point where it's a real problem in a year or two."
It's worth noting that Burrow called soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins "a need" last week when asked about the offseason. The 28-year-old quarterback clearly wants the team to build around him, Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins.
"If I were the Bengals I think I'd be very, very careful," Breer said. "Winning is very important to him and I don't think that he's going to sit around forever and let the things that have cost the Bengals in the past cost them again."
Listen to the clip of Breer below or check out the entire interview here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast