NFL Insider Believes History Could Repeat Itself as Bengals' Contract Talks With Ja'Marr Chase Continue
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals agree to a long-term extension with Ja'Marr Chase before the regular season starts on Sunday?
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the latest on contract talks and believes history could repeat itself.
"When did Joe Burrow's deal get done?" Schefter asked on the Pat McAfee Show. "The first game of the year kicked off, Lions at Chiefs [at] 8:15 Eastern. Eleven minutes later at 8:26, the Bengals and Joe Burrow reach agreement on a massive new deal that makes Burrow the highest paid quarterback in the game and still does. That deal came 11 minutes into the opener and I almost feel like we're on that type of trajectory. If he's going to play at all this week against New England, that deal has to get done."
Schefter is right about one thing: If Chase is going to play this week, then the deal needs to get done soon. The 24-year-old appears ready to sit out without a long-term extension. He didn't practice once during training camp and was present for Monday's session, but didn't participate.
Ideally, the Bengals and Chase would come to an agreement on Wednesday—then he could practice on Thursday and go through Friday's walkthrough. In that scenario, he'd be able to suit up against the Patriots, but he might be limited.
What could an extension with Chase look like? Check out a realistic contract proposal here.
