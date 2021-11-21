Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFL Insider Says Bengals Are One of the Best Bets of Week 11

    Cincinnati and Las Vegas have both lost two-straight games.
    Author:

    Will the Bengals beat the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas? 

    Cincinnati is one of Jason La Canfora's best bets of the week. The Bengals are 1-point favorites in Sin City. 

    "Just don't let Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue wreak havoc here, Bengals, and you will be in good shape," La Canfora wrote. "Plenty of Joe Mixon running at those ends is in order. We saw what happened when the Chiefs took what was there, and the Raiders have to respect the Bengals' many weapons in the passing game as well. The bye came at the perfect time for Cincy to reset and get healthy, while the Raiders are coming off a loss to the Chiefs that puts them at a crossroads. They haven't closed a season strong in a long time and Joe Burrow will be feeling as refreshed and renewed as he has in quite some time. The Bengals defense may not be as good as it looked the first six weeks, but I also don't believe it can be as consistently bad moving forward as it was in the last two weeks before their bye."

    Related: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

    If the Bengals are true playoff contenders, they'll find a way to beat the Raiders and keep pace in the AFC North. They're only one game behind the Ravens and a half game behind the Chargers. 

    A win in Las Vegas would prove that Zac Taylor's squad is capable of bouncing back and responding to adversity. 

    Check out La Canfora's entire article here. For more on Sunday's matchup, watch the video below.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

    Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Read More

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to fans after beating the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Insider Says Bengals Are One of the Best Bets of Week 11

    23 seconds ago
    Mason Schreck
    News

    Bengals Elevate Mason Schreck, Rule Out Tyler Shelvin for Week 11

    20 hours ago
    Maxx Crosby, Joe Burrow
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    23 hours ago
    Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Steelers to Activate Ben Roethlisberger, Veteran Expected to Start Against Chargers

    Nov 20, 2021
    November 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs a route against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Three NFC West Teams Were Interested in Odell Beckham Jr. Before He Signed With Rams

    Nov 20, 2021
    Ja'Marr Chase, Darren Waller
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Week 11 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Raiders

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_16885037_168390307_lowres
    News

    Cowboys Star Amari Cooper Tests Positive, Will Miss Next Two Games

    Nov 19, 2021
    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja Marr Chase (1) celebrates a nine-yard touchdown pass with wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and wide receiver Auden Tate (19) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field
    News

    Analyst Picks Raiders to Beat Bengals in Las Vegas

    Nov 19, 2021