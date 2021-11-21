Will the Bengals beat the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas?

Cincinnati is one of Jason La Canfora's best bets of the week. The Bengals are 1-point favorites in Sin City.

"Just don't let Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue wreak havoc here, Bengals, and you will be in good shape," La Canfora wrote. "Plenty of Joe Mixon running at those ends is in order. We saw what happened when the Chiefs took what was there, and the Raiders have to respect the Bengals' many weapons in the passing game as well. The bye came at the perfect time for Cincy to reset and get healthy, while the Raiders are coming off a loss to the Chiefs that puts them at a crossroads. They haven't closed a season strong in a long time and Joe Burrow will be feeling as refreshed and renewed as he has in quite some time. The Bengals defense may not be as good as it looked the first six weeks, but I also don't believe it can be as consistently bad moving forward as it was in the last two weeks before their bye."

Related: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

If the Bengals are true playoff contenders, they'll find a way to beat the Raiders and keep pace in the AFC North. They're only one game behind the Ravens and a half game behind the Chargers.

A win in Las Vegas would prove that Zac Taylor's squad is capable of bouncing back and responding to adversity.

Check out La Canfora's entire article here. For more on Sunday's matchup, watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook