NFL Insider: Bengals Trade Deadline Deal 'More Likely Than Unlikely'

Cincinnati isn't known for making trades at the deadline.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't usually make moves at the trade deadline, but this year could be different.

Cincinnati enters Sunday's game against New York with a 5-2 record. They're the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

NFL insider Malik Wright, who correctly predicted multiple Bengals' offseason moves, including their decision to take wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, believes there's a decent chance a trade could happen.

"It's more likely than unlikely," Wright tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Cap space could get in the way of potential deals for other contenders, but the Bengals have nearly $10 million in room, which is the ninth-most in the NFL.

Couple that with Zac Taylor's comments earlier in the week and there's no reason why Cincinnati wouldn't do their due diligence ahead of the trade deadline.

"I just think our locker room has a good culture and they do a good job of welcoming players in whatever way, shape or form we add them," Taylor said when asked about how adding a piece could impact the culture in the locker room. "I have not had those concerns just in general, whether it's free agents that are on the street or whatever because our guys do a good job of taking them under their wings and making them a part of the group."

We'll have plenty on potential targets over the next 48 hours. The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET.

