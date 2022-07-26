CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is currently on the non-football injury list due to a back issue. The veteran is expected to miss some time after injuring his back in July.

Collins could play if there were games right now according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

"It sounds like La’el Collins could play if there were games right now," he tweeted.

This is great news for Collins and the Bengals. They need him to play at a high level this season if their offense is going to take another step forward.

Collins is celebrating his 29th birthday on Tuesday.

