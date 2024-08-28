All Bengals

NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Bengals' Contract Negotiations With Ja'Marr Chase

Will they get a deal done before the start of the regular season?

James Rapien

Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals sign Ja'Marr Chase to a long-term extension with the regular season just 11 days away?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared the latest on Chase's negotations with the Bengals. The 24-year-old is hoping to get "one cent" more than Justin Jefferson.

"My understanding is the two sides are still discussing a potential extension," Rapoport said. "If he got it, would make him either tied for the highest-paid receiver with Justin Jefferson or beating Justin Jefferson by one cent, which I believe is in fact the goal by Ja'Marr Chase."

If the Bengals can ink Chase to a four-year extension, he would be under contract for the next six seasons. Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb signed four-year deals, but they only had one year left on their respective contracts. That's one of many hurdles that the Bengals and Chase hope to iron out in hopes of coming to an agreement before the start of the regular season.

The Bengals agreed to Joe Burrow's extension three days before the start of the regular season last year. Don't be surprised if Chase follows a similar path.

Cincinnati hosts New England in the regular season opener on Sept. 8 at Paycor Stadium.

