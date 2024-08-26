NFL Insider Shares Latest on Cincinnati Bengals' Contract Talks With Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase participated in practice on Sunday for the first time. The 24-year-old is hoping to agree to a long-term contract extension in the near future and didn't participate in any of Cincinnati's training camp practices.
NFL insider Ari Meirov says there's some "positive momentum" between Chase and the Bengals as contract talks continue.
"They are still talking on an extension. It's still ongoing," Meirov said. "The hope from Ja'Marr's side, his people, is that they're able to reach a long-term deal."
Chase was on the practice field on Sunday, but still didn't do any team drills. The three-time Pro Bowler is expected to participate in practice moving forward.
"He's actually taking part in some lighter drills," Meirov added. "He was not in actual 11-on-11 drills, but he did participate in some stuff for the first time."
Meirov also notes that Chase's camp is comfortable waiting until CeeDee Lamb's potential extension with the Cowboys. They're also open to waiting until next year when their asking price could be as high as $40 million per season.
Watch Meirov's entire update below: