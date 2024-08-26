NFL Insider Shares Latest on Cincinnati Bengals' Contract Talks With Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase did participate in some practice drills on Sunday. That doesn't necessarily mean a deal is close. But the two sides are trying...



Full 15-minute daily show (8/26/24):

A: https://t.co/Gs10UkLRR6

S: https://t.co/RKkW6J7pTG pic.twitter.com/TsExwwaiD8