All Bengals

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Cincinnati Bengals' Contract Talks With Ja'Marr Chase

Positive momentum...

James Rapien

Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase participated in practice on Sunday for the first time. The 24-year-old is hoping to agree to a long-term contract extension in the near future and didn't participate in any of Cincinnati's training camp practices.

NFL insider Ari Meirov says there's some "positive momentum" between Chase and the Bengals as contract talks continue.

"They are still talking on an extension. It's still ongoing," Meirov said. "The hope from Ja'Marr's side, his people, is that they're able to reach a long-term deal."

Chase was on the practice field on Sunday, but still didn't do any team drills. The three-time Pro Bowler is expected to participate in practice moving forward.

"He's actually taking part in some lighter drills," Meirov added. "He was not in actual 11-on-11 drills, but he did participate in some stuff for the first time."

Meirov also notes that Chase's camp is comfortable waiting until CeeDee Lamb's potential extension with the Cowboys. They're also open to waiting until next year when their asking price could be as high as $40 million per season.

Watch Meirov's entire update below:

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News