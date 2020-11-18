All 32 NFL Teams Will Go Into Intensive Protocols For Remainder of Season Due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been in the NFL's intensive protocol for the past few weeks due to a mini COVID-19 outbreak on the roster.

Multiple players and coaches have missed time due to testing positive for coronavirus or being a close contact of someone that has tested positive.

The NFL isn't taking any chances with cases on the rise throughout the country.

The league is making all 32 teams go into intensive protocols for the remainder of the season starting Saturday. This gives teams time to prepare for the changes that are going to happen.

All meetings will be conducted virtually or in large spaces with players spread out. Every player will be required to wear masks or mouth shields during practice.

The NFL is hoping to reduce close contacts and further mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

Players, coaches and close contacts have been tested daily throughout the season, but the recent increase in cases across the country has forced the league to take extra precautions.

This is another step toward ensuring that the NFL can crown a Super Bowl champion. Instead of waiting for things to get worse, they want to make sure players will be healthy and can play on Sunday's.

The Bengals were without four assistant coaches on Sunday against the Steelers.

"I think it's just 2020, just another curveball being thrown at us," Sam Hubbard said earlier this week. "We've already lost a lot of guys to COVID. It's just another thing that you've got to adjust on the fly, just like not being able to be in the facility all week with the intensive protocols. You just have to take it and make the most out of it and do what you can."

