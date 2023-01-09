NFL Playoff Change Voting Breakdown Revealed

Cincinnati was just a few votes away from swinging the league their way.

CINCINNATI — NBC Sports' writer Peter King broke down the voting behind last week's one-year change to the NFL postseason. Had Cincinnati lost on Sunday, they would've gone to a postgame coin flip with the Ravens to see who hosts the AFC Wild Card game.

That motion—along with the neutral-site AFC title games, passed with 25/32 yes votes.

"The vote to approve the proposal was 25 in favor (24 were needed for a three-quarters approval), four abstentions, and three no votes. Kansas City, Buffalo, Las Vegas, and the Chargers abstained. Cincinnati, Miami, and Chicago voted no—all, presumably, on the basis of being against changing a rule eight days before the playoffs begin," King wrote.

Interestingly, Chicago was the lone NFC team to vote against the proposal as Bengals' executive vice president Katie Blackburn tried to whip up votes ahead of the virtual casting last Friday.

Because Buffalo and Kansas City both won this past weekend, Cincinnati cannot play either of those teams in a neutral-site AFC Championship game.

The Bengals will either play at Kansas City in that round (Buffalo in the Divisional round) or host a team seeded 4-7.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

