NFL teams will likely bring less than 90 players to training camp due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI — Training camp is expected to start on time for all 32 NFL teams later this month, but the rosters could look quite different.

Teams are expected to bring anywhere between 75-80 players to camp according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which is significantly less than the 90 that they usually have on the roster.

This is one of the many steps the league is taking to prevent the coronavirus spread. The NFL remains optimistic that the season is going to start on time.

The Bengals have knew that this could be the case, which is one reason why they have plenty of room on their roster. They currently have 83 players on the team, which includes 17 rookies — seven draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents.

The NFL is also considering expanding practice squads to 16-20 players according to Schefter. It would give teams a chance to promote from within if an outbreak within the building did happen.

The NFL offseason has remained on schedule even though most of the sports world was brought to a halt due to COVID-19. The Bengals and the rest of the league have held virtual OTA's and minicamps.

"We’ve had great response. I think that the players have been very engaged," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in May. "We break up a lot into smaller meeting groups just because I think the bigger numbers you have all facing one screen. We try to keep our team meetings very brief because I do understand what it’s like if I’m the one watching a speaker for 40 minutes a time. It’s easy to get distracted, so we do our best to break them into smaller groups. That way we have more personal contact there with the position coaches and the receiver coaches. We film a lot of things that we put on the iPad so that it’s a point of reference for them to see the coordinator and myself present. We’ve used a lot of different, creative ways to connect with these guys and make sure they’re getting all the information.

"Some of them learn a little bit differently. Some of them wanted to watch more tape as opposed to seeing something written on an install or a picture. So we try to give them every option available."

It sounds like Taylor will have a few less players to coach during training camp this year.