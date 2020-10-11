SI.com
AllBengals
NFL Announces Schedule Changes For Eight Games

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The NFL rescheduled eight different NFL games following Sunday's decision to postpone the Week 5 Patriots-Broncos matchup. 

The league believes they can still complete a 16-game schedule in a normal 17-week regular season. 

They moved the Titans-Steelers game due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tennessee locker room. Multiple positive tests on the Patriots' roster forced the league make changes. 

Check out all eight schedule changes below. 

New England will host the Denver Broncos in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. 

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Buffalo next week for Monday Night Football. They were going to play on Thursday, but the NFL moved that game so the Bills could play the Titans on Tuesday. 

The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. 

The Jets at Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. 

The Chargers at Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET. 

The Dolphins at Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. 

The league has no choice but to be flexible with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They remain optimistic that the Bills and Titans will be able to play on Tuesday night.

