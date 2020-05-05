AllBengals
NFL plans to implement 'strict protocols' at stadiums this fall

James Rapien

The NFL is releasing the 2020 schedule on Thursday night. It's expected to be a full 17-week schedule, but the league has already made the decision to cancel the 2020 International Series. 

The five games that were scheduled for the UK and Mexico will now be played in the states. A big reason why the NFL made the decision to cancel the series this year had to do with new rules and protocols they plan on implementing at stadiums this season.  

"The league worked with London mayor Sadiq Khan, and officials from Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur in the UK, and Televisa in Mexico, the differences in circumstances from country to country became apparent," Albert Breer reports in his latest column. "As part of returning to the field in the fall, the NFL plans to implement strict protocols at its stadiums, I’m told, and it was clear in talks that it was going to be hard to impose the same ones internationally at venues that would only be hosting a game or two. Of course, the bigger reasons center on how problematic sending hundreds of people to and from foreign countries is at this juncture. But it’s at least notable that the protocols that are being planned are stringent enough to have played a role in scuttling those dates."

There are multiple ways to look at this news. You can be bummed out because the fan experience is going to be different than it has been in the past. You could also be excited about potentially watching an NFL games in person this fall. 

There are plenty of people that think the season could start without fans in attendance. I think most people would sign up for more strict rules and protocols if it meant bringing back some sort of normalcy.

