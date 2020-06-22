NFL creates tiered system that limits access to prevent coronavirus spread

The NFL has created a tiered system that will limit team employees' access to different areas of facilities according to a league memo obtained by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It states that all 32 teams must develop an Infections Disease Emergency Response (IDER) Plan. The NFL's plan is to limit access to restricted areas like practice fields, the locker room and other places at team facilities.

All 32 teams will assign every one of their employees to a specific tier, which will determine where that person can go once they're inside the facility

Schefter notes that teams have struggled with the decision to place employees in specific tiers and that there have already been "heated discussions" about the topic. Teams must designated their Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 employees and turn their plans into the NFL office at least seven days before the first mandatory reporting date for the 2020 season.

No one knows if training camp will start on time, but the Bengals are one of 26 teams that are scheduled to practice on July 28.

The IDER of all 32 teams has to be reviewed and approved by the NFL, the NFLPA and the Infection Control for Sports.

Tier 1 will consist of players, [most] coaches, trainers, team doctors and necessary personnel that require access to the athletes.

Tier 2 includes the general managers and the rest of the football operations employees, which includes assistant coaches, video personnel and security.

Tier 3 is expected to consist of some operational personnel, team media and broadcast personnel, the field manager, transportation providers and individuals who perform essential facility, stadium or event services but do not require close contact with anyone that is in the first tier.

The memo says that Tier 1 personnel will have a separate entrance into facilities. If that isn't available, teams must designate times for entry of different tiers through one entrance.

Both Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel will have access to restricted areas. Those team members will have to undergo daily COVID-19 testing and answer a series of questions that assess whether the individual has coronavirus symptoms.

The league has remained confident that they can play football this fall, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This is just another step in their efforts to ensure that happens.