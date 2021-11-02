Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: The Latest on Deshaun Watson, Melvin Ingram, Fletcher Cox and Others

    The deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline is hours away and there are plenty of big moves that could happen between now and Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. 

    Will Deshaun Watson be traded? The star quarterback wants out of Houston. Texans owner Steve McNair wants to trade him, but first-year general manager Nick Caserio won't trade Watson just to trade him according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. He's wisely looking for a deal that offers fair value for one of the top signal-callers in the league. 

    Watson is currently facing civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct against 22 women. He still isn't on the commissioner’s exempt list, but he isn't practicing or playing for the Texans. The off-the-field issues may prevent the Pro Bowler from being traded, but at least one team is still talking to Houston about a potential deal.

    "Deshaun Waston going to potentially the Miami Dolphins is still as of right now possible," Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. "My understanding is both sides are open to a deal, they have had recent discussion."

    Despite the Dolphins and Texans talking about a trade for months, a deal is unlikely at this point according to Aaron Wilson

    Related: Five Players the Bengals Should Target at the Trade Deadline

    Other Rumblings

    The Steelers are hoping to trade edge rusher Melvin Ingram before the deadline. He has one sack and 10 tackles this season, but the former Pro Bowler is reportedly unhappy with his role. 

    Other names that have come up in trade rumors include Fletcher Cox of the Eagles, Colts running back Marlon Mack, Dolphins' edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah and Rams speedster DeSean Jackson. 

    We'll keep you up to date with the latest news throughout the day. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Five Players the Bengals Should Target at the Trade Deadline

    Tee Higgins Weighs in on Possibility of a Trade Deadline Addition

    Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

    Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

    Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

    Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Read More

    Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

    Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

    Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

    The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

    Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Deshaun Watson, Melvin Ingram
    News

    NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: The Latest on Deshaun Watson, Melvin Ingram, Fletcher Cox and Others

    just now
    Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow
    News

    Bengals Favored in Week 9 Matchup Against Cleveland Browns

    9 hours ago
    Hayden Hurst, Austin Blythe
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Five Players the Bengals Should Target at the Trade Deadline

    15 hours ago
    Tee Higgins
    News

    Tee Higgins Says Bengals' Locker Room Would Welcome Trade Deadline Addition

    18 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rams Trading for All-Pro Edge Rusher Von Miller

    20 hours ago
    Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) raises his arms after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Adrian Peterson to Work Out For Titans in Wake of Derrick Henry's Injury

    21 hours ago
    Joe Burrow sacked
    GM Report

    Should Bengals Be Buyers With Trade Deadline Looming?

    21 hours ago
    Zac Taylor
    News

    Peter King Criticizes Officials Over Late-Game Penalty on Mike Hilton

    23 hours ago