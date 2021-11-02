CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline is hours away and there are plenty of big moves that could happen between now and Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Will Deshaun Watson be traded? The star quarterback wants out of Houston. Texans owner Steve McNair wants to trade him, but first-year general manager Nick Caserio won't trade Watson just to trade him according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. He's wisely looking for a deal that offers fair value for one of the top signal-callers in the league.

Watson is currently facing civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct against 22 women. He still isn't on the commissioner’s exempt list, but he isn't practicing or playing for the Texans. The off-the-field issues may prevent the Pro Bowler from being traded, but at least one team is still talking to Houston about a potential deal.

"Deshaun Waston going to potentially the Miami Dolphins is still as of right now possible," Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. "My understanding is both sides are open to a deal, they have had recent discussion."

Despite the Dolphins and Texans talking about a trade for months, a deal is unlikely at this point according to Aaron Wilson.

Other Rumblings

The Steelers are hoping to trade edge rusher Melvin Ingram before the deadline. He has one sack and 10 tackles this season, but the former Pro Bowler is reportedly unhappy with his role.

Other names that have come up in trade rumors include Fletcher Cox of the Eagles, Colts running back Marlon Mack, Dolphins' edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah and Rams speedster DeSean Jackson.

We'll keep you up to date with the latest news throughout the day.

