Podcast: NFLPA advises players to stop working out in groups, while the league remains optimistic about the season and Jordan Evans' impact off-the-field
James Rapien
Jake Liscow and I discuss the NFLPA advising players to workout individually before training camp. We explain how that impacts Joe Burrow and the Bengals, plus a discussion about the NFL's reported optimism about having a 2020 season and Jordan Evans' push to make an impact off the field.
