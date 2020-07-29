AllBengals
Zero Bengals players made the NFL's Top 100 list

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals finished 2-14 in 2019 and despite an offseason full of moves, Cincinnati wasn't represented on the NFL's Top 100 list. 

No, eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins didn't make the cut after he was No. 79 on the list a year ago. Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd were on the outside looking in, even though they've both topped the 1,000-yard mark in back-to-back seasons. 

NFL players voted to determine the top 100 players in the league for the 10th consecutive year. 

The league unveiled players ranked No. 40-11 on Tuesday night. 

They've released groups of players from No. 100 all the way down to No. 11 over the past few days. 

The NFL hasn't given the order of the top 10, but they did release the players that made the cut. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, Stephon Gilmore, Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas and Russell Wilson are the 10 best in the NFL according to the players. 

It is surprising that the Bengals didn't have at least one player on the list. CBS Sports created a similar 'top 100' list earlier in the season. Atkins (53), A.J. Green (63), Carlos Dunlap (72) and Mixon (73) all made the list. 

If the Bengals record improves this season, so will the national recognition. Guys like Mixon, Green, Atkins, Dunlap and Boyd are all capable of being Pro Bowlers in 2020. 

The Bengals have added some addition pieces around their proven veterans, which should give them a better chance at making this list a year from now. 

