Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't think there should be an NFL season

CINCINNATI — Browns superstar Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't think the NFL should play games this fall.

Beckham shot down the idea of having a season in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“Obviously with everything that's going on, it doesn't make sense why we're trying to do this,” he said.

The 27-year-old is entering his second season with the Browns. He doesn't believe the league can return to action safely, given everything that's going on with COVID-19.

“We're not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward?" Beckham asked. "It's obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there's always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners' [attitude is], 'Oh, we own you guys,' and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don't see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn't happen and I'm prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn't mind not having it.”

Beckham hasn't and isn't expected to opt out of the 2020 season. He reported for the strength and conditioning portion of training camp on Monday.

The three-time Pro Bowler has topped the 1,000-yard mark in five of his first six seasons. He's set to make $14 million in base salary this season.

Of course money is a factor in determining whether or not there should be an NFL season, but the Players Association reached an agreement with the owners because most guys in the league aren't like Beckham. They can't miss a full season and still be in a good spot financially.

We all go to work to make money and there's certainly risks involved with playing football in 2020, but Beckham reported to camp for a reason.

He could've opted out, but he's a competitor, he wants to win and you guessed it — he likes money.