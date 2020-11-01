Report: 'Very Real Possibility' That Odell Beckham Jr. Has Played Last Game With Browns

CINCINNATI — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in Cleveland's 37-34 win over Cincinnati last week.

There's a chance the 27-year-old could be playing elsewhere next season according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"There's a very real possibility that he has played his final game with the Cleveland Browns," Rapoport said on Sunday morning. "Based on his contract, they can not cut him if they didn't want to move on. He's got $12 million that is going to be fully guaranteed right around the start of the league year (March) when he is not yet healthy enough to be moved. So he is going to be on the roster at the start of the league year. If they did want to trade him, it would probably be around the spring or the summer. Beckham has never really fully embraced Cleveland. He's never had a good rapport with Baker Mayfield and as we saw last week, they may be playing better without him."

Beckham had 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns before his injury.

The Browns swept the Bengals this season for the second time in three years. How Mayfield and the offense fares for the remainder of the season without the star wide receiver could determine his future in Cleveland.

The Browns play the Raiders in Week 8.

