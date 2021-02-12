Three AFC North Teams Listed Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Three AFC North Teams Listed Among Favorites to Sign Star Defensive End J.J. Watt

The Texans released Watt on Friday
The Houston Texans released legendary pass rusher J.J. Watt on Friday. The five-time All-Pro was set to make $17.5 million in 2021. Moving on from him now allows Watt to pick his next team before free agency starts. 

The 10-year veteran is still playing at a high level. 

Watt appeared in all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 52 tackles, five sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He was the seventh highest graded edge defender this season according to Pro Football Focus (85.5). 

There are plenty of teams that could use a disruptor like Watt. From the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers to the Pittsburgh Steelers—multiple of contenders will be interested in his services. 

Three AFC North teams are listed as potential suitors for Watt according to the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline. Check them out below.  

Pittsburgh Steelers: +150

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +200

Baltimore Ravens: +600

Green Bay Packers: +600

Dallas Cowboys: +900

New England Patriots: +1200

Los Angeles Rams: +1200

Miami Dolphins: +1400

Cleveland Browns: +1400

New York Giants: +1600

Tennessee Titans: +1800

