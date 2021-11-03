Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Odell Beckham Jr.'s Days in Cleveland Appear to be Numbered

    The star wide-out didn't practice with the team on Wednesday.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Browns on Sunday, but they might not have to go up against Cleveland's biggest star. 

    Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn't practice with the team on Wednesday and general manager Andrew Berry had multiple conversations with Beckham's agent about his future in Cleveland. 

    One report says the 28-year-old won't be with the team for the rest of the season. 

    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told players that Beckham is essentially not on the team right now according to NFL insider Mike Silver.

    "I'm prepared to do whatever," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday after practice. "If he's back then we will work through it and do whatever it takes. I can put my ego and pride to the side to win because that's all I care about is winning, but if not, we'll roll with the guys we have out there."

    Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown and the Browns' offense has struggled in recent weeks.

    Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on Tuesday that highlighted plays from this season where his son was open, but didn't get the ball or was forced to adjust to an off target throw. 

    That's what started the drama and uncertainty between Beckham and the Browns. 

