Odell Beckham Jr. Hoping to Sign Multi-Year Deal
CINCINNATI — Odell Beckham Jr. could wait a few more days before making a decision in free agency.
The three-time Pro Bowler has multiple offers, but might not sign with a team until after the Week 10 games are played.
"I think he wants a home more than catch lightning in a bottle, make the playoffs," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on Thursday. "Have a place where he can play the next two or three years."
The Saints, Patriots, Chiefs and Packers are in the mix.
Rapoport noted that the Packers are offering Beckham a league minimum deal, but most teams aren't offering much more than that.
It also seems like the 29-year-old will wait to sign with a team until early next week. Rather than sign now and be inactive on Sunday, he'd rather let the dust settle in Week 10, before making his final decision.
