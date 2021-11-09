Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Hoping to Sign With Packers if He Clears Waivers

    The three-time Pro Bowler will become a free agent if he clears waivers.
    CINCINNATI — Former Browns and Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. has his eyes on the Bay if he clears waivers on Tuesday afternoon.

    No, he isn't planning on signing with the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, Beckham "has prioritized the Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers" according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN. 

    Beckham was officially released by the Browns on Monday. Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to claim him. 

    The Bengals, Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers and the Washington Football Team have enough cap room to claim Beckham. 

    If he doesn't get claimed, it sounds like he plans on joining Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in Green Bay. 

    The Seahawks and Saints are also possible destinations for Beckham. 

    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
