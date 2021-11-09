Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Hoping to Sign With Packers if He Clears Waivers
CINCINNATI — Former Browns and Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. has his eyes on the Bay if he clears waivers on Tuesday afternoon.
No, he isn't planning on signing with the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, Beckham "has prioritized the Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers" according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN.
Beckham was officially released by the Browns on Monday. Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to claim him.
The Bengals, Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers and the Washington Football Team have enough cap room to claim Beckham.
If he doesn't get claimed, it sounds like he plans on joining Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in Green Bay.
The Seahawks and Saints are also possible destinations for Beckham.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns
Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium
T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler
Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns
Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio
Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield
Read More
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team
Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game
Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game
Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense
Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets
Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty
Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets
Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets
Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."
Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals