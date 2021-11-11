Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Sign With the Los Angeles Rams

    The 29-year-old has 17 receptions this season
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Odell Beckham Jr. has a new home. 

    The 29-year-old plans to sign with the Los Angeles Rams according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Beckham received interest from multiple teams, including the Chiefs, Packers, Saints and Patriots, before ultimately signing a one-year deal with the Rams.

    Beckham joins an offense that already has Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods at wide receiver and Matthew Stafford at quarterback. 

    The Rams also have plenty of stars on defense, including Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Von Miller. 

    They are currently 7-2 on the season, one game behind the Cardinals in the NFC West. 

    The Browns released the star wide-out on Monday. Beckham went unclaimed. He has 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games this season.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Read More

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Sign With the Los Angeles Rams

    just now
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Hoping to Sign Multi-Year Deal

    1 hour ago
    Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cam Newton Meeting With Panthers Following Sam Darnold's Shoulder Injury

    5 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates as he leaves the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Insider Has One Rookie Ahead of Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Rookie Rankings

    7 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Podcast: Reviewing the Bengals' First Nine Games and Forecasting What's Next

    7 hours ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Patriots Making 'Strong Push' to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Nov 10, 2021
    Joe Burrow
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Will Bengals Pull Back the Reins on the Suddenly Turnover Prone Joe Burrow?

    Nov 10, 2021
    Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys strong safety Darian Thompson (23) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    There's a 'Firm Belief' Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With the Saints

    Nov 10, 2021