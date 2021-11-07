Look: Vikings Players Wear 'Free Odell' Shirt During Pregame Warmups
CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't have to worry about facing Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday when they play the Browns at Paul Brown Stadium.
Cleveland will release the unhappy Beckham on Monday. The former LSU star is has a few players in his corner.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Cam Dantzler and other Vikings players wore "Free Odell" shirts ahead of their matchup against the Ravens.
It's worth noting that Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase didn't wear the shirts while they were warming up. Beckham is expected to go unclaimed on waivers and sign with a contender when he becomes a free agent.
