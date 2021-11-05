Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Reduce Base Salary, Which Increases His Chances of Being Claimed
CINCINNATI — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have a new home in the near future.
The three-time Pro Bowler's representatives are in the process of agreeing to a reduced salary near the league minimum according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The rest of Bechham's salary will be given to him in a signing bonus. The team will release him after the restructure.
The 29-year-old is scheduled to make just over $8 million for the rest of the 2021 season. Only nine NFL teams have enough cap space to claim him at his current salary.
Read More
The number of teams that could acquire him is much larger if he does ultimately reduce his salary.
Don't be shocked if teams like the Chiefs, Rams, Patriots and even the Buccaneers consider adding Beckham to their roster.
The good news for the Bengals is they won't have to face the star wide-out on Sunday against the Browns.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game
Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense
Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets
Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty
Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets
Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets
Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets
Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets
Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets
Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets
Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released
Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT
The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"
Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense
Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."
Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens
Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings
Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets
Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt
Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year
Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division
Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'
Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records
Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore
Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals