The 29-year-old became a free agent on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI — Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Multiple teams are interested in the 29-year-old, including the Seahawks, Saints, Packers and Patriots.

Beckham became a free agent on Tuesday and could make a decision as soon as Wednesday according to Kim Jones.

"My sense is that Odell Beckham Jr. is and has been weighing options," Jones tweeted on Tuesday night. "Will sleep on possible decision, which could -- could -- come tomorrow."

Jeff Howe of The Athletic is reporting that the Patriots have been "in touch" with Beckham's camp about a possible deal.

He did report that the Patriots' interest was "on the exploratory level and that "several other teams are involved.

One of those teams is certainly the Packers. Beckham wants to end up in Green Bay according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

The Packers are interested in adding the star wide-out according to Evan Massey.

"Green Bay's front office has not been as aggressive as others," Massey notes. "They do have interest though. If they come through with a competitive offer, Beckham will likely sign with Green Bay."

The Chiefs and Saints have also reportedly talked with Beckham's camp.

The three-time Pro Bowler has options. Of the teams mentioned, the Packers and Chiefs make a ton of sense for Beckham.

Green Bay has desperately needed to give Aaron Rodgers another premium weapon not named Davante Adams or Aaron Jones.

Kansas City has struggled this season, but a quartet of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Beckham is downright scary.

We'll have the latest updates on Beckham throughout this process.

