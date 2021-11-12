Odell Beckham Jr. Signed a One-Year Deal With Rams, Worth Up to $4.25 Million
Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Rams on Thursday.
The 29-year-old will make up to $4.25 million according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Beckham received a $500,000 signing bonus and another $750,000 for the remainder for the 2021 season.
He also has a chance to earn another $3 million in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and in the playoffs.
The Rams are currently 7-2 on the season, one game behind the Cardinals in the NFC West.
The Browns released the star wide-out on Monday. Beckham went unclaimed. He has 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games this season.
