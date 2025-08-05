Pair of Former Bengals Players Sign With New NFL Teams
CINCINNATI — A pair of former Cincinnati Bengals talents signed with new teams in the NFL this week. We start with former offensive tackle Isaiah Prince inking a new one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting San Francisco signed DL Bradlee Anae, DL Bruce Hector, S Jaylen Mahoney, CB Fabian Moreau, and Prince to one-year deals, while releasing CB Tre Avery, WR Isaiah Neyor, QB Tanner Mordecai, and TE Mason Pline and K Greg Joseph.
Another former offensive piece from Cincinnati signed with a new team as tight end Mitchell Wilcox is continuing his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. Aaron Wilson reported the signing while also reporting the Dolphins worked out Anthony Firkser, Thomas Gordon, Tre McKitty, and Chris Myarick.
Wilcox played the 2024 season with New England and spent the prior three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 29 career catches across 50 NFL games played.
Prince has been in and out of the NFL since 2019. He started eight games for the Bengals during the 2021 season.
