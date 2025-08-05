All Bengals

Pair of Former Bengals Players Sign With New NFL Teams

They played for Cincinnati at different points this decade.

Russ Heltman

Dec 4, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — A pair of former Cincinnati Bengals talents signed with new teams in the NFL this week. We start with former offensive tackle Isaiah Prince inking a new one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting San Francisco signed DL Bradlee Anae, DL Bruce Hector, S Jaylen Mahoney, CB Fabian Moreau, and Prince to one-year deals, while releasing CB Tre Avery, WR Isaiah Neyor, QB Tanner Mordecai, and TE Mason Pline and K Greg Joseph.

Another former offensive piece from Cincinnati signed with a new team as tight end Mitchell Wilcox is continuing his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. Aaron Wilson reported the signing while also reporting the Dolphins worked out Anthony Firkser, Thomas Gordon, Tre McKitty, and Chris Myarick.

Wilcox played the 2024 season with New England and spent the prior three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 29 career catches across 50 NFL games played.

Prince has been in and out of the NFL since 2019. He started eight games for the Bengals during the 2021 season.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

