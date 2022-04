Cleveland took Winfrey in round four of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was expected to be a second or third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Instead, he fell to round four. The Browns took him with the 108th overall pick.

Winfrey offered up arguably the best quote of this draft class during his Zoom call with the Cleveland media.

"A dog mentality. I'm coming in to kill right away with my boys," Winfrey said when asked what he's bringing to the Browns. "I'm lined up next to Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game. We're feeling to take this sh** over. I'm telling you, it's over with. I'm gonna come in and work every single day until I can't work no more. They will feel me every single day, sir. I will give them my all on and off the field."

Watch video of Winfrey below.

For more on the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

