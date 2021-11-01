Skip to main content
    Peter King Criticizes Officials Over Late-Game Penalty on Mike Hilton

    Cincinnati lost to New York 34-31.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have no one to blame but themselves for their 34-31 loss to the Jets on Sunday afternoon. From starting slow to blowing an 11-point fourth quarter lead, Cincinnati let one get away in New York. 

    With that said, the officials did aid the Jets cause by calling a questionable [at best] unnecessary roughness penalty with less than two minutes left in regulation. 

    Former NFL referee Gene Steratore was critical of the call. Peter King labeled it the "Dumb Penalty of the Week."

    "It’s customary in the NFL to bitch about officials’ calls. I don’t write about them much because who cares? Every team gets crappy calls. But there was one penalty Sunday that truly bothered me, and it should bother the NFL," King wrote. "Using the helmet to initiate contact, quite simply, is unfairly meted out by officials. The defensive player is the one called for the penalty far more often, even if both players lower heads to initiate contact. The crap call happened at the Meadowlands, with two minutes left in Bengals-Jets. New York led 34-31, with a third-and-11 at the Jet 20-yard line. Mike White threw a short pass out wide to Ty Johnson, and Cincinnati corner Mike Hilton moved in for the tackle. Defenders are taught to not use their helmets to initiate contact with another player’s helmet, and Hilton, as he was supposed to do, moved in very low on Johnson, his head nowhere near Johnson’s head. At the last moment, Johnson ducked his head, and the two helmets made contact. A flag was thrown—15 yards for illegal use of the helmet on Hilton.

    "Joe Burrow would have gotten the ball back, with two timeouts, at around his own 30-yard line with 1:40 to play, needing a field goal to tie. Who knows if he gets the 40 yards to do that, but the flag on Hilton meant the Bengals never saw the ball again. Even if the officials called offsetting fouls, the Jets would have had to convert a third-and-11 to keep the ball away from Cincinnati."

    The Bengals never got the ball again. Even after head referee Craig Wrolstad explained the officials' thought process, it still didn't add up. 

    The call didn't cost the Bengals the game, but it ended their chances of sneaking out of the Meadowlands with a win. 

    Read King's entire column here.

    

