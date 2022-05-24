Peter Schrager: 'Bengals Are the Team To Beat' in AFC North
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win the AFC North for a second consecutive season for the first time in team history.
Cincinnati finished 10-7 and ultimately won the AFC Championship last season.
The Browns, Ravens and Steelers all made major moves this offseason in hopes of catching the Bengals.
Despite the upgrades throughout the AFC North, Peter Schrager of NFL Network is bullish on Joe Burrow and company.
"The Bengals are the team to beat in the AFC North until they're beaten," Schrager said on Good Morning Football. "Last year they absolutely demolished the Ravens in two games and one was with Lamar (Jackson). The Bengals didn't lose anybody of significance that would make me think that they would take a step back."
Cincinnati lost C.J. Uzomah in free agency, but they replaced him with Hayden Hurst. They also made significant changes to their offensive line—adding guys like Alex Cappa, La'el Collins and Ted Karras.
Those additions have Cincinnati in position to win back-to-back division titles.
"I love what the Ravens and Browns and even the Steelers have done to kinda tinker with their rosters," Schrager said. "They're all gonna be competitors, but until someone dethrones the Bengals, let's give respect where respect is due."
The Bengals host the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. ET. It's the first time they've started the season with a matchup against Pittsburgh. Check out their entire 2022 schedule here.
