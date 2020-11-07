Phil Simms on Joe Burrow's Play: 'It's So Above Where I Was Probably Ever in My Career'

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's NFL career is off to an impressive start. Even the most casual football fans notice how good he is and can become.

Burrow is third in the NFL in passing yards (2,272), first in completions (221) and he's the co-favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He's only played in eight NFL games, but people are sold on him being a long-term answer for the Bengals.

Super Bowl winning quarterback and current CBS Sports NFL analyst Phil Simms became the latest to praise the 23-year-old earlier this week on the Bengals Booth Podcast

"It's so above where I was probably ever in my career," Simms told Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham. "His whole thing about having that great feel, seeing the defense and really understanding the defense. "He looks over the defense quick. He's already has a feel for where he's going to go and then he can find the next receiver so fast, which he did in college. When he's gonna get hit and he knows there's trouble in the pocket, he immediately before he falls apart, can find the outlet guy and just get rid of the football."

READ MORE: A Prediction for the Bengals' Final Eight Games

READ MORE: Chad Johnson Weighs in on Tee Higgins' Potential

The Bengals found their franchise quarterback. From his leadership, to the numbers and what everyone says about him, Burrow is the real deal.

This team has a chance to win some games in the second half of the season. That would go a long way in building the winning culture that head coach Zac Taylor plans on creating.

Having Burrow under center is a great first step. Now Taylor and the rest of the organization have to make the most of their opportunity.

Listen to the entire episode of the Bengals Booth Podcast below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!