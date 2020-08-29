CINCINNATI — The Bengals organization marched together from Paul Brown Stadium to the National Underground Freedom Center on Saturday morning.

The team released a statement about racial injustice and attended an educational presentation.

"Together, as a unified front, we must identify, address and ultimately end those practices and policies that would deny liberty and justice to all, regardless of race, religion, or creed," the team said in a statement.

Read or watch the entire statement here and check out photos from their march and the presentation below.

For more on this topic and the latest Bengals training camp news, go here!

*Photos Courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals*