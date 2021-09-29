Steelers DE Chris Wormley Shoots Down Tyler Boyd's Comments: 'It's Baseless'

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd wasn't shy when asked about the potential power shift that occurred in their Week 3 win over the Steelers at Heinz Field.

"The good thing about that win was not only did the Steelers feel that, everybody in the country felt it," Boyd said on Monday. "The last plays of the game for them, they gave up. You could see it. They had three drops in a row. For a team to see that is giving us more power, giving us the antidote to know how good we are."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded to Boyd's comments on Tuesday, saying he "doesn't care" what the Bengals wide-out thinks about his team.

Tomlin wasn't the only one that responded. Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley discussed Boyd's remarks on his podcast.

"Coming from a guy that's not in the locker room with us, he's not in our meetings, he's not in our huddles, he's not game prepping with us," Wormley said. "When someone says something like that I'm not taking that with any type of legitimacy, what he says. Obviously we're professionals, we're not gonna give up, we're not gonna quit and that's definitely not what the Steelers are about. Our organization prides on winning and prides ourselves on fighting until the end and that's what we're gonna do week in and week out. So when someone like that comes in with comments like that, it's baseless."

Wormley and the Steelers will get another shot at the Bengals this season. Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh in Week 12 at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 28.

