Skip to main content

Podcast: Film Breakdown of Bengals' Top Draft Picks

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

 CINCINNATI — Is Dax Hill ready to contribute as a rookie? How does he fit with Jessie Bates? Will Cam Taylor-Britt and Zachary Carter push for playing time? What about Cordell Volson? 

Mike Santagata joins Jake Liscow and I on the latest Locked on Bengals podcast to breakdown their top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Listen to the show below and follow Locked on Bengals on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022

Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTAs and Training Camp

Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert side by side
News

Joe Burrow Behind Justin Herbert, Other Star Quarterbacks in Latest MVP Odds

By James Rapien13 hours ago
Joe Burrow Super Bowl LVI Final play
News

Bengals Considered 'Most Vulnerable' Division Winner From 2021 Season

By James Rapien15 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Bengals' Left Guard Competition

By James Rapien21 hours ago
Alex Cappa
News

Podcast: Alex Cappa's Injury, Jackson Carman's Comments and Join Practices With Rams

By James Rapien22 hours ago
Joe Burrow Practice
AllBengals Insiders+

Watch: Clips of Burrow, Chase, Collins, Hill and Others at Bengals Practice

By James RapienMay 24, 2022
Alex Cappa
AllBengals Insiders+

Zac Taylor Comments on Alex Cappa's Absence at OTAs

By Russ HeltmanMay 24, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

National Personality Bullish on Bengals' Chances of Winning Back-to-Back AFC North Titles

By James RapienMay 24, 2022
Joe Burrow
News

Bengals to Host Rams for Joint Practices Ahead of Preseason Finale

By James RapienMay 24, 2022