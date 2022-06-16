Skip to main content

Podcast: Is Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals in Doubt Following Minkah Fitzpatrick Extension?

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract extension and how it impacts Jessie Bates' future in Cincinnati. We also answer your questions about Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr. and more in our weekly mailbag!

Listen to the show below and follow Locked on Bengals on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Happy to be Playing Without Brace

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jessie Bates
AllBengals Insiders+

How Does Minkah Fitzpatrick's New Deal Impact Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati?

By James Rapien14 hours ago
Jun 9, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) participates in minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steelers Sign Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Massive Contract Extension

By James Rapien18 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Joe Burrow Finishes Near Top of Latest Quarterback Rankings

By James Rapien20 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Joe Burrow Posts Impressive Time During Post Practice Sprints: 'It Just Feels Good to Feel Normal Again'

By James Rapien22 hours ago
Ted Karras
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow Praises One of the Bengals' Newest Offensive Linemen

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Joe Burrow Calls For Gun Control Reform

By James RapienJun 14, 2022
Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates1
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

By James RapienJun 14, 2022
2ADA3CF2-D350-40EF-A61C-998081F25105
Gameday

Watch: Practice Clips of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Alex Cappa And More

By James RapienJun 14, 2022