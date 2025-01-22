Podcast: Will Al Golden Be Bengals Defensive Coordinator? Could National Championship Game Impact Decision?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' search for a new defensive coordinator has hit the two week mark. They fired Lou Anarumo two weeks ago today.
When will white smoke pour out of Paycor Stadium to let everyone know they hired a new defensive coordinator?
It probably won't be Monday, but should happen in the near future. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden is considered the favorite. I discussed Golden, Monday's National Championship Game against Ohio State and what the Bengals need from their next defensive coordinator in the podcast below.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon and subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast