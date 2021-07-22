Sports Illustrated home
The Praise for Joe Burrow Continues: 'That's Like Baby Aaron' Rodgers

The Cincinnati Bengals star made quite an impression during his rookie season.
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed plenty of potential in his first NFL season. 

Despite only appearing in 10 games, the 24-year-old completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. His play demeanor caught the eye of veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels. 

"That's like baby Aaron (Rodgers)," Daniels said on Good Morning Football. "You don't see many rookies step into the locker room and you would think he's like a four-year vet if you didn't know who he was. And to have that at the quarterback position, that means he has the right type of savvy, the right type of poise that you only see from guys like Aaron. I've been saying this since I got there [Cincinnati]. I see a lot of similarities between the two and I'm just excited to be apart of that, man. The kids got a lot to him, he's got a lot of upside—he's only going to get better and you talk to Who Dey Nation and they're going to let you know: Joe Burrow is the savior, man. He really is to this organization. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Bengals fans would like nothing more than for Burrow to be the next Aaron Rodgers. Not only did he lead Green Bay to a Super Bowl, but he's become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. 

Watch Daniels' comments in the video below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!

