The Praise for Joe Burrow Continues: 'That's Like Baby Aaron' Rodgers

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed plenty of potential in his first NFL season.

Despite only appearing in 10 games, the 24-year-old completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. His play demeanor caught the eye of veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

"That's like baby Aaron (Rodgers)," Daniels said on Good Morning Football. "You don't see many rookies step into the locker room and you would think he's like a four-year vet if you didn't know who he was. And to have that at the quarterback position, that means he has the right type of savvy, the right type of poise that you only see from guys like Aaron. I've been saying this since I got there [Cincinnati]. I see a lot of similarities between the two and I'm just excited to be apart of that, man. The kids got a lot to him, he's got a lot of upside—he's only going to get better and you talk to Who Dey Nation and they're going to let you know: Joe Burrow is the savior, man. He really is to this organization.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Bengals fans would like nothing more than for Burrow to be the next Aaron Rodgers. Not only did he lead Green Bay to a Super Bowl, but he's become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Watch Daniels' comments in the video below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class

Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?

Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting Teams

Ja'Marr Chase Plans to Do One of Ochocinco's Unused TD Celebrations

NFL Analyst Bullish on Tyler Boyd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Ja'Marr Chase Works Out With Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Good News for Bengals: Top Guard Expected to Hit the Market in '22

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered a Top NFL Tackle

Bengals Fans "Will Get Something They've Never Seen" This September

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample Workout at Tight End University

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Look: Bengals New Right Tackle Riley Reiff Wears the New Uniform

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook