Press Taylor Isn't Joining Zac Taylor in Cincinnati

Taylor has a new coaching job, but it won't be in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Press Taylor has a new coaching job in the NFL, but it won't be in Cincinnati.

The 33-year-old will join the Colts' coaching staff according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Taylor is an offensive coach that can help head coach Frank Reich with the offense. The two worked together in Philadelphia, where Taylor spent the past eight years of his career working his way up from offensive quality control coach.

He was the Eagles quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator last season.

There was a chance Bengals head coach Zac Taylor would bring in his brother to help out on the offensive side of the ball. He's 6-25-1 since being named head coach in 2019 and is entering a crucial third season.

"I've got a ton of respect for my brother (Press). He's a hard worker, [and a] good football coach," Taylor said before the Bengals tied the Eagles in September. "We just want to go get a win. And we've got to do it by going through the Eagles. So we'll be brothers next week, but right now we've got to cut off communication and just get focused on our teams."

The Bengals haven't officially announced the promotion of Troy Walters, who's expected to be named wide receivers coach. They also haven't hired a running backs coach, but they did interview Gary Brown this week. He served as the Cowboys (2013-19) and Browns (2009-12) running backs coach.

Brown didn't coach this season off due to health reasons, but he's looking to get back on the sidelines in 2021.

