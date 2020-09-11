CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter Sunday's matchup against the Chargers hoping to reap the rewards of an offseason full of work.

From drafting Joe Burrow, to completely remaking one of the worst defenses in the NFL, the front office was busy this offseason.

They believe they're much more talented, explosive and disciplined than they were a season ago. Sunday is their first chance to prove it.

The Bengals are hosting a Chargers team that finished 5-11 last season. They have a new starting quarterback and plenty of high-end talent on offense and defense.

I asked ChargerReport publisher Fernando Ramirez a series of questions about Los Anggeles. Check out our Q & A below.

What can we expect to see from veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who beat out first-round pick Justin Herbert for the starting job?

"Tyrod Taylor is a veteran quarterback who has really stepped up as a leader for not only the offense, but the team in general. During camp, he took care of the football and made some good throws. Many believe that with Taylor at quarterback, he is going to be throwing short passes, but he's capable of pushing the ball down the field. If receiver Mike Williams plays (shoulder), Taylor may target him down the field. Also, expect to see Taylor scramble and evade pressure. He is very smart when it comes to tucking the ball and running when the pocket collapses.

How does this defense change without Derwin James?

"James is a player who can do everything on the defensive side of the ball. He can line up at end, linebacker and safety. He was also a leader of the defense and will be missed. The Bolts will continue to do what they have done in the past and lean on the pass rush from Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. The smart money is on Rayshawn Jenkins moving to strong safety with James out. Nasir Adderley will be the starting free safety. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley also said other guys must step up like defensive back Desmond King, who had an All-Pro season in 2018, but had a forgettable 2019 campaign. The defense will need to pull together to make up for the production of the young safety."

Will this offense run through Austin Ekeler or Keenan Allen?

The Chargers offense uses many different pieces at different times, so I don’t believe they will run through one player. Allen has been playing at a high level for the last three seasons. The offense will depend on him to do what he does best, which is get open. Now I do believe that the Bolts will become more of a running team this season because head coach Anthony Lynn believes that a good running game opens up the passing game. So, with Melvin Gordon now a Denver Bronco, I believe the Bolts will be a running team by committee. The team has Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and rookie Joshua Kelley, who can all impact the game in different ways.

How has this linebacker unit performed in camp? What're your expectations for them this season?

"The linebacker unit has improved a lot from last year. That begins with the addition of first-round pick Kenneth Murray from Oklahoma. He has been making plays during camp. He was slowed down at first with an injury but has since shown that he can be special. Then, next to him will be second year Drue Tranquill, who had a strong rookie year and will look to take the next step this season. The team also has Denzel Perryman who is still a hammer in the middle. It will be interesting to see if he or Murray will be the starting MIKE. Also, Kyzir White is now two years removed from a torn ACL and he had a strong camp. When the Bolts go White, Murray, and Tranquill it is a very athletic unit that can cover a lot of different offensive positions. I believe the linebacker unit will help improve an already solid defensive unit.

What do the Chargers have to do to beat the Bengals on Sunday?

"The offensive line will need to have a perfect day for a victory. They will need to open up holes for the running backs and give Taylor time when he drops back. His athleticism will help, but he needs to be able to have a clean pocket and not have to be running around. For the defense, they need to attack the young rookie quarterback. Bradley is 7-3 against rookie quarterbacks as the defensive coordinator of the Chargers. He will need Bosa and Ingram to be Joe Burrow’s shadow all game."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!