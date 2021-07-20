Report: Pro Bowl DT Kawann Short in Talks With Multiple Teams

The 32-year-old is hoping to sign with a team in the near future.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins isn't the only veteran hoping to sign with a team in the near future.

Kawann Short has been cleared for football activity after undergoing shoulder surgery and is in discussion with multiple teams according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The two-time Pro Bowler has only appeared in five games over the past two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018.

Health is a big question mark, but he's back to 100% and he's hoping to make an impact for a team this season.

Short has spent his entire eight-year career in Carolina. The Panthers selected him in the second-round (44th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. They cut him in February.

