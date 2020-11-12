SI.com
Watch: Quinton Spain on Joining Bengals, Joe Burrow, His Versatility and More

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive lineman Quenton Spain met with reporters on Thursday to discuss why he signed in Cincinnati and his ability to play four of the five offensive line spots. He also talks about playing against the Titans three days after signing with the team and so much more. Watch his entire news conference at the top of this page.

