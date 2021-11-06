Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    Raiders Meet With Free Agent Speedster DeSean Jackson

    The three-time Pro Bowler was released by the Rams earlier this week.
    DeSean Jackson was hoping to have a strong market after being released by the Rams and it looks like he could sign with a team in the near future. 

    The former Pro Bowler had a Zoom meeting with the Raiders on Saturday according to Mike Silver of Bally Sports. 

    "He could sign with the team as early as Monday, but nothing has been decided yet," Silver tweeted.

    Jackson had eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown for the Rams before being released earlier this week. 

    The Raiders could use more speed at wide receiver following Henry Ruggs' release. The 22-year-old was charged with DUI resulting in death and other felonies following a car accident on Tuesday morning. 

    The Raiders released Ruggs on Wednesday. 

    Jackson could join a Las Vegas team that is currently in first place in the AFC West following back-to-back wins. 

    Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    Tyler Boyd, Drew Sample
    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns

    Baker Mayfield, Joe Mixon
    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals vs Browns

    Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow
    Look: Cincinnati's WLWT Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Station Responds

    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) smiles at Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after a catch during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Only Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Claim Odell Beckham Jr.

    Baker mayfield, Joe Burrow
    Week 9 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Browns

    Darius Hodge
    Former Bengals Defensive End Darius Hodge Claimed By Dolphins

