Raiders Receiving Trade Interest in Marcus Mariota

The Raiders are reportedly open to trading Derek Carr, but that's not the only quarterback in Las Vegas that NFL teams are interested in.

"Marcus Mariota is getting some trade interest as well," Ian Rapoport said Tuesday on NFL Network. "There's legitimate and real interest in Mariota."

Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Raiders last offseason to be Carr's backup.

The former second overall pick appeared in one game in 2020, completing 17-of-28 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Chargers. He also ran nine times for 88 yards and one score.

Mariota is set to make $10.625 million in 2021 which is a bargain, especially if teams view him as a starting quarterback.

Trading Carr would make sense for the Raiders in a potential package for Texans star Deshaun Watson, but the three-time Pro Bowler had one of his best seasons in 2020.

Carr completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He led the Raiders to an 8-8 record.

Carr has two years left on his contract and comes with a $22 million cap hit in 2021.

The Raiders will need to shed some salary in the coming months. Trading Mariota for draft picks would help them get under the cap, which is expected to be around $181 million.

The Bears, Broncos, 49ers, Panthers and Patriots are just a few of the teams that could be interested in acquiring Mariota.

-----

-----

