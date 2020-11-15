Andrew Whitworth Carted Off With Left Knee Injury

CINCINNATI — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth left Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a left knee injury.

The 38-year-old has been one of the best tackles in the NFL this season. He was carted off in the second quarter.

Whitworth spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bengals. Cincinnati drafted him in the second-round (55th overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Rams after the 2016 season. He's been with Los Angeles ever since and helped them reach Super Bowl LIII.

Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!