SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Andrew Whitworth Carted Off With Left Knee Injury

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth left Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a left knee injury. 

The 38-year-old has been one of the best tackles in the NFL this season. He was carted off in the second quarter. 

Whitworth spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bengals. Cincinnati drafted him in the second-round (55th overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft. 

He signed with the Rams after the 2016 season. He's been with Los Angeles ever since and helped them reach Super Bowl LIII. 

Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals Announce Inactives For Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Cincinnait Bengals Announce Inactives For Sunday's Matchup Against Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Source: Bengals 'Willing' to Play Quinton Spain at Right Tackle

Cincinnati Bengals 'Willing' to Play Quinton Spain at Right Tackle'

James Rapien

Bengals to Be Without Four Assistant Coaches on Sunday Against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals to Be Without Four Assistant Coaches on Sunday Against Steelers

James Rapien

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Activate Sam Hubbard, Place Darius Phillips and John Ross on Injured Reserve

James Rapien

Sunday Spotlight: Bengals' Banged up Secondary Faces Dynamic Steelers' Passing Attack

Cincinnati Bengals' Banged up Secondary Faces Dynamic Pittsburgh Steelers' Attack

Russ Heltman

John Ross Suffered Foot Injury Playing Cornerback For Bengals in Practice

John Ross Suffered Foot Injury Playing Cornerback For Cincinnati Bengals in Practice

James Rapien

The Gio Factor: How Giovani Bernard Can Turn the Tide For the Bengals

How Giovani Bernard Can Turn the Tide For the Cincinnati Bengals Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

NicoleZembrodt

Bengals at Steelers: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Bengals Wide Receivers Coach Bob Bicknell Will Miss Sunday's Game Against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receivers Coach Bob Bicknell Will Miss Sunday's Game Against Steelers

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — The Bengals Will Be Shorthanded on Sunday Against the Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Will Be Shorthanded Against Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien