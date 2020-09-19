SI.com
Battle of Ohio: Burrow vs Baker generate high ratings on Thursday Night Football

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — A Bengals-Browns matchup in primetime wouldn't have generated much interest a few years ago, but there were plenty of people watching the Battle of Ohio on Thursday night.  

Over 7.2 million people watched Cleveland beat Cincinnati 35-30 on Thursday Night Football according to NFL media. That number includes those that streamed the game digitally. 

Ratings were up three percent versus last seasons Week 2 Thursday night matchup between Carolina and Tampa Bay. The Battle of Ohio was the most watched telecast of the day on Thursday.

The digital streaming outlets delivered an average audience of 522k, which is the highest average digital audience ever for an NFL Network exclusive game. The digital audience increased 49 percent versus last year's Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Buccaneers-Panthers (349K).

It's no surprise that Browns-Bengals drew more of a national audience. It was Joe Burrow's first NFL primetime game and he was going up against another former No. 1 pick in Baker Mayfield. 

This is the first time in over 30 years that the Battle of Ohio can be a real rivalry again. Neither organization has been competitive at the same time over the past three decades. 

With Mayfield under center in Cleveland and Burrow pegged as Cincinnati's savior, this could be a game that the entire country looks forward to watching in the future. 

Both organizations have to win for that to happen. It seems like they're both trending in the right direction. 

Don't look now, but Burrow-Baker could be a matchup everyone looks forward to, not just fans of the Bengals or Browns. 

