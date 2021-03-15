Raiders Closing in on Deal With Ravens Edge Rusher Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue was one of the top pass rushers on the market

The top free agent edge rushers are going off the board quickly. First Shaq Barrett and Romeo Okwara agreed to terms with their respective teams, then Matt Judon landed in New England.

Now Ravens pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue is Las Vegas bound. The 25-year-old is closing in on a deal with the Raiders according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ngakoue has had at least eight sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons. He helped Jacksonville make the AFC Championship Game in 2017. Ngakoue reunites with Gus Bradley, who was named Raiders defensive coordinator in January. Bradley helped draft Ngakoue in 2016 when he was the Jaguars head coach.

This means Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson is likely the top pass rusher remaining in free agency. The 25-year-old is willing to return to Cincinnati, but the Browns, Vikings and other teams are hoping to land the Auburn product.

We will update this story.

