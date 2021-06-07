Ravens Comfortable With WRs, Pulled Out of the Julio Jones Sweepstakes Before Trade

The star wide receiver was traded to the Titans on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Julio Jones could've landed in the AFC North. There were plenty of rumblings about Baltimore and even some speculation about Cleveland being interested in the two-time All-Pro.

Ultimately, Jones was dealt to the Titans on Sunday in exchange for a second-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2023.

Despite the rumblings about the Ravens, Baltimore pulled itself out of the trade talks after taking wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first-round (27th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"The Ravens discussed a Jones trade with the Falcons prior to the draft, but pulled out of the running after taking Rashod Bateman in the first round, and never got back in," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote in his Monday column.

Baltimore signed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency, before taking Bateman in the draft. They also have Marquise Brown on the roster and second-year wide-out Devin Duvernay appears to have taken a step forward in year two.

The Ravens' offense would've been much scarier on paper with Jones in the mix, but they felt comfortable with their current roster. They clearly expected Bateman to develop into a star.

Their starting trio of Watkins, Bateman and Brown are all former first-round picks. The Ravens were comfortable enough with their current roster to pass on Jones. Only time will tell if they made the right decision for their team and for star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest Bengals news from OTAs, minicamp and more!

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow High on Latest Power Rankings for Comeback Player of the Year

Bengals Banking on Ja'Marr Chase to be Significant Upgrade in Wide Receiver Room

C.J. Uzomah Wants to be Like Tom Brady

Exclusive: Tee Higgins Poised for Big Leap in Year Two

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 60-Yard Bombs at Bengals Practice

Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"

Data Says Joe Burrow, Bengals Should Make Leap in 2021

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws on the Move During OTAs

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaked Throwing Motion This Offseason

Joe Burrow Making Progress, Here's the Latest on His Recovery

Two Bengals Make List of Top 25 Players Under 25-years-old

Look: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Big Season

Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Continues to Grow

Dan Hoard Shares Awesome Story About Bengals Owner Mike Brown

Jessie Bates Embracing Leadership Role For Young Bengals

Three Takeaways from Day One of Bengals OTAs

Slideshow: The Best Photos From Day One of OTAs

Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs

Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer

Julio Jones Could Land in the AFC North

Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft

Watch: Joe Burrow Working Out, Preparing for 2021 Season

Details About Voting For Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class

Burrow Hoping to Get Plenty of Work in With Bengals Wide Receivers Before Camp

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Comments on Ring of Honor

Three Bengals Players That Could Breakout in 2021

The Bengals Should Pursue Free Agent Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses

Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2021

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook