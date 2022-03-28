CINCINNATI — The Bengals have added key pieces to their roster this offseason, but the rest of the AFC North has also dramatically improved.

The Browns added Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper to their team. The Steelers said goodbye to Ben Roethlisberger, but likely upgraded at the quarterback spot with Mitchell Trubisky and the Ravens are hoping to sign former All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner in the coming days.

The six-time All-Pro visited Baltimore last week. They made him a "very competitive offer" according to Josina Anderson of USA Today.

"The focus of the Wagner pitch was his addition to an already stacked defense and his ability to add to his legacy with the balance of Baltimore's team," Anderson tweeted.

The Bengals should be much improved, but so will the Ravens, Browns and Steelers. The AFC North is going to be one of the toughest divisions in football.

The Rams are also going after Wagner. The veteran finished with 170 tackles, one interception and one sack for the Seahawks last season.

