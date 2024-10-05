All Bengals

Ravens Elevate Yannick Ngakoue From Practice Squad Ahead of Sunday's Game With Bengals

The Bengals host the Ravens on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

James Rapien

Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) gets off a pass while being pressured by Chicago Bears defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue (91) in the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) gets off a pass while being pressured by Chicago Bears defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue (91) in the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Ravens elevated veteran pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Baltimore signed the former Pro Bowler last month. Ngakoue has 69 career sacks and was considered the top free agent pass rusher on the market when he signed with the Ravens,

Published
